The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
food safety
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam raises warning over French baby milk products amid salmonella scare
The world’s largest dairy product group Lactalis has recalled millions of products after 26 infants fell sick.
142 children taken sick after school meal in Saigon
Many of them were hospitalized and diagnosed with gastrointestinal infections, and some are still trying to ...
100 percent of meat samples in Saigon, southern neighbors infected with E. coli: study
150 duck, chicken and pork samples contained levels of the dangerous bacterium beyond the national safety limits.
December 12, 2017 | 10:49 am GMT+7
Tracing your chicken from farm to plate in Saigon
Curious about where your delicious chicken wings come from? A new app in Ho Chi Minh City has all the answers.
October 07, 2017 | 02:02 pm GMT+7
Three killed by suspected food poisoning after party in northern Vietnam
Dozens fall sick after eating home-cooked pork dishes and drinking rice wine.
October 04, 2017 | 12:08 pm GMT+7
Disgruntled residents stop trucks from dumping rotten seafood in central Vietnam
The crowd blocked off National Highway 1A to stop the rotting waste from reaching their residential area.
October 03, 2017 | 02:47 pm GMT+7
Contaminated eggs scandal spreads from Europe to Asia
When eaten in large quantities contaminted eggs can harm people's kidneys, liver and thyroid glands, said the World Health Organization.
August 12, 2017 | 08:23 am GMT+7
What's keeping Vietnamese people up at night?
Legislators have been discussing what they call the biggest public concerns, from the food they eat to the bribes they have to pay.
June 09, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Maggot-infested lunches ignite walkout at S Korean factory in southern Vietnam
An initial inspection found the maggots had infested red chilis used in the meal.
June 07, 2017 | 03:27 pm GMT+7
Lawmakers say unsafe food giving Vietnamese 'long, slow death'
A top lawmaker claims unhygienic food is the cause of 60-70 percent of diseases.
June 06, 2017 | 06:30 am GMT+7
Blockchain seen as tool in food safety
'I see a lot of potential to create what I call a digital and transparent food system,' said Wal-Mart food safety vice president.
June 05, 2017 | 08:08 am GMT+7
Vietnam's health minister brushes off parliamentary study linking cancer to unsafe food
Says the conclusion was ‘inaccurate’ and could mislead the public.
April 21, 2017 | 02:51 pm GMT+7
Food safety remains an issue in Vietnam, report says
A new report from the World Bank highlights the risk of consuming tainted meat products from wet markets in Vietnam.
March 30, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Hanoi restaurant fined for unsavory use of boot
An online video caught a restaurant worker stirring pig intestines with her foot.
March 15, 2017 | 11:25 am GMT+7
Over 50 wedding guests hospitalized for food poisoning in northern Vietnam
Local health authorities are scrambling to analyze samples of food served at the party.
February 16, 2017 | 12:24 pm GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter