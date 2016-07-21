VnExpress International
70 tourists suffer food poisoning at popular Vietnamese beach resort

By VnExpress   July 21, 2016 | 11:36 am GMT+7

Many have been spending their vacation in hospital.

More than 70 tourists have been hospitalized in the popular resort town of Phan Thiet with symptoms of food poisoning such as abdominal cramps, vomiting and diarrhea.

A group of 800 tourists from the Saigon Food Joint Stock Company were visiting Ham Tien-Mui Ne in the central province of Binh Thuan on a tour operated by the Rong Viet travel company. The group was staying in several hotels in Ham Tien Commune.

The group had a party at a restaurant in the commune on the evening of July 18 that included hotpot, chicken and fish.

At midnight the same day, about 50 victims were hospitalized, and the next morning many more with the same systoms were rushed to hospital.

Victims at the hospital. Photo by VnExpress

Doctor Nguyen Thanh Dung from An Phuoc Hospital said the victims had suffered from food poisoning but were all now in stable condition.

Some victims have been discharged but many others are spending their holiday in hospital.

Police said they are investigating the case.

Phan Thiet is a bustling port city about 200 kilometers north of Ho Chi Minh City. The city has become a favorite destination for tourists with its beautiful beaches, kite-surfing, white sand dunes, colorful fishing villages and fish sauce.

Mui Ne's fishing fleet. Photo by sophia_lim28

