Dozens of tourists hospitalized due to suspected food poisoning in Vietnam's resort town

More than 60 tourists from the same company in Hanoi were hospitalized over the weekend after having dinner at a restaurant in Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa Province with symptoms similar to food poisoning.

"The group was hospitalized several hours after having dinner and eating the same dishes at a restaurant in the city center," an official from the province said.

On July 9-10, about 30 tourists were sent to the emergency room at Khanh Hoa Hospital with abdominal cramps, vomitiing and diarrhea, while 30 other tourists were hospitalized in the province suffering the same symptoms.

Some have been discharged but the majority are still in hospital.

Do Dinh Thi, 33, one of the victims, said that he and his colleagues had traveled to Nha Trang two days ago. On July 9, they had dinner at a restaurant in Tran Phu Street where they had shrimp, crabs, seafood soup and other dishes.

Do Dinh Thi, a victim at the hospital. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Ngoc

Nguyen Thi Nhung, 30, went down with a stomach ache and fever several hours after having dinner.

"Other people in the group had the same symptoms as me. We were hospitalized and our plans to visit other parts of the province were canceled," she said.

Aside from the 60 serious cases, other members of the group also suffered less similar symptoms. They took medication from local pharmacies.

Le Van Hoa, director of the provincial Food Safety Department, said that they have taken food samples from the restaurant to investigate the case.

Related news:

> The sun comes out, and so do the tourists

> Nha Trang offers reward for reporting beggars

> Nha Trang to name and shame rip-off businesses