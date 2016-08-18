VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Hanoi: to lift or not to lift the midnight curfew

By Thanh Tung, Pham Van, Nhung Nguyen   August 18, 2016 | 02:10 pm GMT+7
I gotta feeling... that tonight's gonna be a good night.
Tags: hanoi vietnam curfew
View more

Suicide Squad tops box office for third week

Suicide belt carrier arrested in Iraq

Strange religious practices during Vietnam's 'Halloween month'

Toxic waste piles up 40 meters high in Vietnam's environmental nightmare

 
go to top