Tag curfew
Vietnamese resort town Hoi An tells bars to tone it down, close by midnight

An entertainment hub away from the town center is in the planning to cater for late-night revelers.

Vietnam mulls lifting midnight curfew to pull in more tourists

Restaurants and bars across the country could keep their doors open until 2 a.m.

Hanoians bask in 1st night of extended late night hours

An unexpected heavy rain only adds to the excitement of locals and tourists alike.
September 02, 2016 | 04:23 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's capital lifts midnight 'curfew'

Restaurants, bars will be keeping their doors open into the early hours.
August 24, 2016 | 05:44 pm GMT+7

Hanoi: to lift or not to lift the midnight curfew

I gotta feeling... that tonight's gonna be a good night.
August 18, 2016 | 02:10 pm GMT+7
 
