hanoians-bask-in-1st-night-of-extended-late-night-hours

At 9:00 p.m. Thursday, Ta Hien Street - a popular destination for nightlife activities in the capital - was packed with locals and tourists, many of whom came back here for fun with friends after already enjoying a newly opened pedestrian zone near Hoan Kiem Lake.
But a downpour cooled off the atmosphere of the first night when Hanoi lifted its midnight curfew. In an explicit gesture to bring tourists more nightlife, Hanoi's municipal administration has given restaurants and bars in Hoan Kiem District the go-ahead to open until 2 a.m. from Fridays to Sundays starting September 1.
Although the rain did not last long, it caused flooding on several streets such as Luong Ngoc Quyen, Ta Hien and Ma May.
Vietnamese youth took Wefie under the shower.
Many people decided to go home soon despite knowing that bars and restaurants would stay open until 2 a.m.
Foreigners in the Old Quarter.
At around 1:00 a.m: the authorities in Hang Buom Ward came to remind streetside shops to close since only indoor businesses, such as dance clubs, karaoke bars and internet cafes are allowed to operate until 2:00 a.m.
Tuan, owner of a bar, decided to close his place as there was no more client.
"I also close my shop early because there are no more guests," said Hang, a beer seller on Ta Hien Street.
But at 1:45a.m, night bars in Dong Xuan Market were still open.
