VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoians bask in 1st night of extended late night hours

By Giang Huy   September 2, 2016 | 04:23 pm GMT+7

An unexpected heavy rain only adds to the excitement of locals and tourists alike.

hanoians-bask-in-1st-night-of-extended-late-night-hours

At 9:00 p.m. Thursday, Ta Hien Street - a popular destination for nightlife activities in the capital - was packed with locals and tourists, many of whom came back here for fun with friends after already enjoying a newly opened pedestrian zone near Hoan Kiem Lake.
hanoians-bask-in-1st-night-of-extended-late-night-hours-1

But a downpour cooled off the atmosphere of the first night when Hanoi lifted its midnight curfew. In an explicit gesture to bring tourists more nightlife, Hanoi's municipal administration has given restaurants and bars in Hoan Kiem District the go-ahead to open until 2 a.m. from Fridays to Sundays starting September 1.
hanoians-bask-in-1st-night-of-extended-late-night-hours-2

Although the rain did not last long, it caused flooding on several streets such as Luong Ngoc Quyen, Ta Hien and Ma May.
hanoians-bask-in-1st-night-of-extended-late-night-hours-3

Vietnamese youth took Wefie under the shower.
hanoians-bask-in-1st-night-of-extended-late-night-hours-4

Many people decided to go home soon despite knowing that bars and restaurants would stay open until 2 a.m.
hanoians-bask-in-1st-night-of-extended-late-night-hours-5

Foreigners in the Old Quarter.
hanoians-bask-in-1st-night-of-extended-late-night-hours-6

At around 1:00 a.m: the authorities in Hang Buom Ward came to remind streetside shops to close since only indoor businesses, such as dance clubs, karaoke bars and internet cafes are allowed to operate until 2:00 a.m.

hanoians-bask-in-1st-night-of-extended-late-night-hours-7
 
hanoians-bask-in-1st-night-of-extended-late-night-hours-8

Tuan, owner of a bar, decided to close his place as there was no more client.
hanoians-bask-in-1st-night-of-extended-late-night-hours-9

"I also close my shop early because there are no more guests," said Hang, a beer seller on Ta Hien Street.
hanoians-bask-in-1st-night-of-extended-late-night-hours-10

But at 1:45a.m, night bars in Dong Xuan Market were still open.

Related news:

> Vietnam's capital lifts midnight 'curfew'

> Hanoi: to lift or not to lift the midnight curfew

> Get the party started: Hanoi scraps midnight curfew

Tags: Hanoi curfew midnight curfew tourism Old Quarter
Read more
Vietnam visa fees granted to US tourists set to skyrocket from late August

Vietnam visa fees granted to US tourists set to skyrocket from late August

India offers Vietnam $500 mln defense credit

India offers Vietnam $500 mln defense credit

Ho Chi Minh City bans Pokemon Go from government offices

Ho Chi Minh City bans Pokemon Go from government offices

11 dead, 8 injured in traffic accidents on Independence Day

11 dead, 8 injured in traffic accidents on Independence Day

Compensation from Taiwanese fish killer to reach Vietnamese fishermen next month

Compensation from Taiwanese fish killer to reach Vietnamese fishermen next month

Vietnam 'biggest winner' in intn'l survey on best countries for expats

Vietnam 'biggest winner' in intn'l survey on best countries for expats

Vietnam taps into World Bank-funded project to lure overseas experts

Vietnam taps into World Bank-funded project to lure overseas experts

Vietnam releases Singaporean national arrested for locking girlfriend in hotel room

Vietnam releases Singaporean national arrested for locking girlfriend in hotel room

 
go to top