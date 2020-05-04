VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
HARI- [Video] Submit weapons, receive food
 
 

HCMC residents exchange weapons for food

HCMC residents exchange weapons for food

By Diep Nguyen   May 4, 2020 | 09:43 am GMT+7
Residents of Ho Chi Minh City’s Binh Thanh District have exchanged weapons like rifles, pistols, machetes, explosives and ammunition for instant noodles and cooking oil.

Tags:

Ho Chi Minh City weapon police safety coronavirus social distancing
 
View more

Students, teachers practice social distancing on return to school

Fast track project to fight Mekong Delta saline intrusion

Vendors on Saigon's backpacker street yearn to have crowds back

A young man loves his job of growing tea

 
go to top