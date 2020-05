HCMC residents exchange weapons for food HARI- [Video] Submit weapons, receive food

HCMC residents exchange weapons for food

By Diep Nguyen May 4, 2020 | 09:43 am GMT+7

Residents of Ho Chi Minh City’s Binh Thanh District have exchanged weapons like rifles, pistols, machetes, explosives and ammunition for instant noodles and cooking oil.