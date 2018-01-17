The most read Vietnamese newspaper
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
safety
Inside the wreckage of Ho Chi Minh City's charred Carina Plaza
Police have not ruled out the possibility of explosives being set off in the basement.
Survivors of deadly Saigon tower blaze recall being woken up by smoke
Survivors said the fire alarms did not go off, and the fire doors had been wedged open.
13 killed in Vietnam apartment fire
The 20-story building in HCMC is home to more than 700 families and hundreds fled in chaos after waking up to thick black smoke.
07:53 am GMT+7
French passenger dies on flight from Hanoi to Paris
The cause of death is still unknown, but authorities have confirmed her travel companion was a doctor.
March 13, 2018 | 02:22 pm GMT+7
Woman held for kidnapping of American children in Saigon
The Vietnamese-American demanded $50,000 from a 'friend' for the safe return of his daughters.
March 12, 2018 | 10:23 am GMT+7
Da Lat restaurant suspended for 7 days for beating customer unconscious
One of the eatery's employees has also been fined $110 for assaulting the Vietnamese American tourist.
March 11, 2018 | 08:54 am GMT+7
American national knocked out after food complaints at Vietnam restaurant
Arguments over food quality at a Da Lat restaurant escalated into violence and left at least one female tourist beaten unconscious.
March 08, 2018 | 09:32 pm GMT+7
Taxi driver rips off American tourists in Hanoi
It's the second time the driver has been caught trying to charge foreigners 10 times the meter fee.
March 07, 2018 | 03:22 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese beach town warns tourists of savage rip currents
Drunk swimmers sometimes ignore the lifeguards in an attempt to show off on Vung Tau's coast.
March 02, 2018 | 03:42 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese flight delayed for hours after passenger opens emergency exit
The passenger has been fined $660 by aviation authorities.
February 23, 2018 | 02:03 pm GMT+7
Boeing works with Vietnam to improve aviation safety for non-stop flights to US
Vietnam's current safety rating falls short of the requirements needed to launch direct routes to the U.S.
February 08, 2018 | 04:45 pm GMT+7
Traffic cop taken for a ride on hood of taxi in Hanoi
The driver decided he didn't want a parking ticket and drove off at high speed with an officer clinging to his cab.
February 08, 2018 | 01:34 pm GMT+7
6 in every 1,000 Vietnamese drivers are on the phone: survey
The habit can increase the risk of collision by up to 20 times, but that doesn't seem to bother many reckless drivers.
January 17, 2018 | 01:49 pm GMT+7
British tourist stuck in mountain hole in Vietnam for hours now safe
The 49-year-old slipped into a mountain hole at sea and was stuck there for six hours until border guards came to his rescue.
January 05, 2018 | 03:44 pm GMT+7
Canada urges youth: 'Don't drive high'
'Too many people downplay the potentially deadly risks of driving high.'
December 06, 2017 | 11:56 am GMT+7
