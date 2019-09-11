The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Video
Recommendation
Never too late to learn
3 Aug 2019
15 minutes of apparent mayhem. And a market is born
26 May 2019
Hanoi family making mooncake molds hopes craft lasts forever
Hanoi family making mooncake molds hopes craft lasts forever (edited, Hanh da xem)
Hanoi family making mooncake molds hopes craft lasts forever
By
Loc Chung, Hoang Giang
September 11, 2019 | 04:44 pm GMT+7
Tran Van Ban’s family has been making mooncake molds for three decades; he hopes they never have to stop doing it.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
Hanoi
Mid-Autumn
mooncake
mooncake mold
culture
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
Saigon fruit hawker who would sell nothing but papaya for 50 years
Dong Nai to build bridge connecting with HCMC
Hanoi teenager’s charm in the face of adversity
Sleepless in Saigon so seafood remains fresh
Reading:
Hanoi family making mooncake molds hopes craft lasts forever
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives