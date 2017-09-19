VnExpress International
Tag Mid-Autumn
A century back to Hanoi’s lantern festival

An exhibition has revived the old spirit as Vietnam counts down to the full moon on Wednesday night.

Artisans add the magic touch as Saigon gears up for full moon party

This 50-year-old craft village is scrambling to finish the multicolored lanterns that will light up the festival.
 
