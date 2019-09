On dad’s shoulders, a world of lanterns sparkles On dad’s shoulders, a world of lanterns sparkles

On dad’s shoulders, a world of lanterns sparkles

By Hoang Giang September 12, 2019 | 05:00 pm GMT+7

From the vantage point of their dads’ shoulders, many children are enjoying a bright, sparkling world on Saigon's Luong Nhu Hoc Street as the Mid-Autumn Festival is drawing near.