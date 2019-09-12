VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
On dad’s shoulders, a world of lanterns sparkles
 
 

On dad’s shoulders, a world of lanterns sparkles

On dad’s shoulders, a world of lanterns sparkles

By Hoang Giang   September 12, 2019 | 05:00 pm GMT+7
From the vantage point of their dads’ shoulders, many children are enjoying a bright, sparkling world on Saigon's Luong Nhu Hoc Street as the Mid-Autumn Festival is drawing near.

Tags:

Vietnam Chinatown Luong Nhu Hoc Street Mid-Autumn Lantern street
 
View more

Weddings highlight matriarchal culture of Ba Na community

At $0.2 a pop, you can’t go wrong with this Nha Trang fish cake noodles

The unique ‘poisonous’ porridge of Ha Giang

Hanoi crab noodle soup stall adds a herb to stand out

 
go to top