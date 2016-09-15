The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
mooncake
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
A century back to Hanoi’s lantern festival
An exhibition has revived the old spirit as Vietnam counts down to the full moon on Wednesday night.
Mooncakes from heaven: Hong Kong's sweet obsession
Picky customers will queue outside the most popular stores to ensure they bag their favorite mooncakes.
Backpackers vs Mooncakes in Vietnam
VnExpress International introduced backpackers to mooncakes. Hilarity ensued.
September 15, 2016 | 03:19 pm GMT+7