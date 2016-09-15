VnExpress International
A century back to Hanoi’s lantern festival

An exhibition has revived the old spirit as Vietnam counts down to the full moon on Wednesday night.

Mooncakes from heaven: Hong Kong's sweet obsession

Picky customers will queue outside the most popular stores to ensure they bag their favorite mooncakes.

Backpackers vs Mooncakes in Vietnam

VnExpress International introduced backpackers to mooncakes. Hilarity ensued.
