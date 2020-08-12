The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Video
Bamboo tube tea a unique Ha Giang refreshment
Bamboo tube tea a unique Ha Giang refreshment
Bamboo tube tea a unique Ha Giang refreshment
By
The Quynh
August 12, 2020 | 07:22 pm GMT+7
Consuming dried tea leaves placed inside bamboo tubes is a unique ancient custom of the Yao ethnic community in northern Vietnam’s Ha Giang Province.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
tea
bamboo tube tea
unique
Ha Giang
specialty
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
HCMC firefighters: unsung urban heroes
Recovered Covid-19 patients donate plasma to save more lives
Vietnam armed forces prepare for International Army Games
After rice, Saigon ‘ATM’ now dispenses face masks
Reading:
Bamboo tube tea a unique Ha Giang refreshment
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives