Spanish traveler dies after driving motorbike off Vietnamese mountain pass
The victim apparently lost control of his motorbike on one of Vietnam's most dangerous passes.
Ethnic group keeps the fires stoked for rice flakes in northern Vietnam
Time stands still for the La Chi people who follow a traditional process inherited from their forefathers.
Vietnamese travelers ignite firestorm after writing on landmark for deceiving photo
They allegedly used lipstick to change the number on a boundary stone in an attempt to impress the internet.
May 17, 2017 | 11:36 am GMT+7
Vietnamese province cleans up image after children beggars spook tourists
Ha Giang, an emerging destination in northern Vietnam, has become more famous for the wrong reason recently.
May 12, 2017 | 03:18 pm GMT+7
Children stop tourists, beg for gifts in northern Vietnam
Drivers say the kids caught them off guard on a winding mountain pass.
May 04, 2017 | 02:17 pm GMT+7
Over 50 wedding guests hospitalized for food poisoning in northern Vietnam
Local health authorities are scrambling to analyze samples of food served at the party.
February 16, 2017 | 12:24 pm GMT+7
Harvest season in Vietnam’s golden North
Vietnam's stunning terraced rice fields bloomed early this year.
September 29, 2016 | 02:35 pm GMT+7
Vietnam police dismiss rumor of murder for organs near China border
The victim's body was cut into pieces, but police rejected the theory that he was killed for organs.
September 20, 2016 | 10:03 am GMT+7
Chinese murdering Vietnamese for organs not true: Vietnam police
A police notice that said 16 locals have been killed for organs by Chinese groundless.
August 12, 2016 | 06:46 am GMT+7
Breathtaking bird's-eye view of Vietnam as you’ve never seen it before
If you needed an excuse to visit Vietnam, now you have one.
July 30, 2016 | 07:30 am GMT+7
Ever wonder what coffee from the northern tip of Vietnam tastes like?
The only cafe in Lo Lo Chai is 1.4 kilometers from the Lung Cu Flagpole, the northernmost point of Vietnam.
April 23, 2016 | 03:50 pm GMT+7
Remote 'mud' house claims architecture award
Surrounded by pristine forests and terraced paddy fields, Nam Dam (Nậm Đăm) is a remote minority village in Ha Giang – Vietnam’s northernmost province – but its rural isolation ...
March 16, 2016 | 04:27 pm GMT+7
The palace of Hmong kings in Ha Giang
Located in the Sa Phin Valley is the palace of the Hmong kings who ruled large parts of Vietnam's northern Ha Giang province in the early 20th century.
February 29, 2016 | 03:46 pm GMT+7
Stunning Ha Giang: In pictures
Freelance photographers Viet Bac and Le Tho journeyed across Vietnam's spectacular northern border province of Ha Giang, and captured the landscape and local people in a series of ...
February 27, 2016 | 12:40 pm GMT+7
