VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
A rare eatery in Nha Trang makes pho from scratch
 
 

An eatery in Nha Trang makes pho from scratch

An eatery in Nha Trang makes pho from scratch

By Xuan Ngoc, Thanh Huyen    July 29, 2020 | 09:31 pm GMT+7
A restaurant in the central town of Nha Trang serves the freshest possible version of the national iconic dish, pho, with the rice noodles made right on the premises.

Tags:

street food cuisine national cuisine specialty Nha Trang central Vietnam
 
View more

After rice, Saigon ‘ATM’ now dispenses face masks

Familial bond helps couple confront HIV

Da Nang converts sports center into Covid-19 field hospital

Juggling to survive, Saigon circus weathers the pandemic storm

 
go to top