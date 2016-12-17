The most read Vietnamese newspaper
8 must-try dishes to give you a true taste of Hue
These unadulterated treats pack a flavorful punch in Vietnam's former capital.
Typhoon Damrey: The damage so far in Vietnam
Following one of the worst storms to hit central Vietnam this year, residents are struggling to pick up the pieces.
Central Vietnamese delicacies with a Saigon twist
What happens when Saigon chefs get their hands on traditional dishes from the central region?
June 18, 2017 | 01:54 pm GMT+7
Giant whale's funeral draws hundreds in central Vietnam
As sacred animals, whales and sunfish are often given proper burials by local fishermen.
May 17, 2017 | 03:00 pm GMT+7
Child abuse cases prompt Vietnamese province to install cameras in kindergartens
Intensive mainstream and social media reports have prompted officials to intervene following a rising number of child sexual and physical abuse cases.
April 18, 2017 | 02:31 pm GMT+7
Health ministry issues urgent diptheria warning following deaths in central Vietnam
The virus has claimed two of five students being treated from a remote mountainous high school.
January 19, 2017 | 10:40 am GMT+7
Seal beaten to death in central Vietnam: report
Locals said the animal was very friendly and often came to play with them on the beach.
January 03, 2017 | 09:20 pm GMT+7
Late-season typhoon enters East Sea, threatens central Vietnam
The powerful Nock-ten is forecast to trigger heavy rains and floods in central provinces by early next week.
December 26, 2016 | 07:56 pm GMT+7
Vietnam says recovery from Formosa industrial disaster could take a decade
Formosa deliberately skirted safety commitments, the Vietnamese government says.
December 23, 2016 | 09:27 pm GMT+7
Fresh floods forecast to add to central Vietnam's woes
A low pressure zone may head toward the already swamped central region this weekend.
December 21, 2016 | 11:15 am GMT+7
Vietnam's winter floods claim 111
The extreme weather events have dealt about $370 million in damages to central Vietnam.
December 18, 2016 | 10:50 am GMT+7
Deluge drowns popular tourist sites in central Vietnam
Seven people have died in flooding that's caused havoc over the past week.
December 16, 2016 | 08:40 pm GMT+7
Man hospitalized by guard at Formosa compensation meeting in central Vietnam
A crowd of people gathered outside the commune hall demanding the guard be handed over as tempers ran high.
December 11, 2016 | 04:54 pm GMT+7
Death toll rises to 25 as floods ravage central Vietnam
Landslides are still a real threat in the region since mid-October.
December 09, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Deadly floods return to central Vietnam
Severe floods are forecast to drench the region this week.
December 05, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
