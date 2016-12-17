VnExpress International
8 must-try dishes to give you a true taste of Hue

These unadulterated treats pack a flavorful punch in Vietnam's former capital.

Typhoon Damrey: The damage so far in Vietnam

Following one of the worst storms to hit central Vietnam this year, residents are struggling to pick up the pieces.

Central Vietnamese delicacies with a Saigon twist

What happens when Saigon chefs get their hands on traditional dishes from the central region?
June 18, 2017 | 01:54 pm GMT+7

Giant whale's funeral draws hundreds in central Vietnam

As sacred animals, whales and sunfish are often given proper burials by local fishermen.
May 17, 2017 | 03:00 pm GMT+7

Child abuse cases prompt Vietnamese province to install cameras in kindergartens

Intensive mainstream and social media reports have prompted officials to intervene following a rising number of child sexual and physical abuse cases.
April 18, 2017 | 02:31 pm GMT+7

Health ministry issues urgent diptheria warning following deaths in central Vietnam

The virus has claimed two of five students being treated from a remote mountainous high school.
January 19, 2017 | 10:40 am GMT+7

Seal beaten to death in central Vietnam: report

Locals said the animal was very friendly and often came to play with them on the beach.
January 03, 2017 | 09:20 pm GMT+7

Late-season typhoon enters East Sea, threatens central Vietnam

The powerful Nock-ten is forecast to trigger heavy rains and floods in central provinces by early next week.
December 26, 2016 | 07:56 pm GMT+7

Vietnam says recovery from Formosa industrial disaster could take a decade

Formosa deliberately skirted safety commitments, the Vietnamese government says.
December 23, 2016 | 09:27 pm GMT+7

Fresh floods forecast to add to central Vietnam's woes

A low pressure zone may head toward the already swamped central region this weekend.
December 21, 2016 | 11:15 am GMT+7

Vietnam's winter floods claim 111

The extreme weather events have dealt about $370 million in damages to central Vietnam.
December 18, 2016 | 10:50 am GMT+7

Deluge drowns popular tourist sites in central Vietnam

Seven people have died in flooding that's caused havoc over the past week.
December 16, 2016 | 08:40 pm GMT+7

Man hospitalized by guard at Formosa compensation meeting in central Vietnam

A crowd of people gathered outside the commune hall demanding the guard be handed over as tempers ran high.
December 11, 2016 | 04:54 pm GMT+7

Death toll rises to 25 as floods ravage central Vietnam

Landslides are still a real threat in the region since mid-October.
December 09, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7

Deadly floods return to central Vietnam

Severe floods are forecast to drench the region this week.
December 05, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
