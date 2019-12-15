VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
An American teacher in Saigon (edited, Hạnh đã xem)
 
 

An American teacher in Saigon

An American teacher in Saigon

By Phong Vinh, Minh Nhat   December 15, 2019 | 03:08 pm GMT+7
John Patrick, an American teacher living in Ho Chi Minh City, always goes the extra mile to make money for charity.

Tags:

Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City charity teacher happy
 
View more

Blowers churn up dust storms on Hanoi streets at night

First Vietnamese market says no to plastic bags

Saigon ragpicker won’t let his mother out of his sight

Rice cooked in bamboo sections gets extra special in Binh Phuoc

 
go to top