The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
World
Video
All section
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
World
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
Video
Recommendation
UNESCO geopark Dong Van Plateau allures foreign tourists
11 May 2019
Sneak peak at venue for UN Buddha Day commemoration
11 May 2019
The art of making noodles by hand
22 Apr 2019
A 'stone-hearted' young man drops out of school
A stone-hearted young man drops out of school
A 'stone-hearted' young man drops out of school
By
Nguyen Bac, Chau Dong
May 12, 2019 | 03:10 pm GMT+7
Nguyen Trung Kien, a young Hanoian, decided to take a year off from university to paint stones.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
painting on stones
painting
stone painting
art on stones
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
A collector’s tribute to traditional Vietnamese medicine
Unsafe vs. can be saved: controversy erupts over 135-year-old church
Hunting for honey in northern Vietnam upland forest
70-year-old teacher fashions electric car from junk
Reading:
A 'stone-hearted' young man drops out of school
|
Go
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World