VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
A stone-hearted young man drops out of school
 
 

A 'stone-hearted' young man drops out of school

A 'stone-hearted' young man drops out of school

By Nguyen Bac, Chau Dong   May 12, 2019 | 03:10 pm GMT+7
Nguyen Trung Kien, a young Hanoian, decided to take a year off from university to paint stones.

Tags:

painting on stones painting stone painting art on stones
 
View more

A collector’s tribute to traditional Vietnamese medicine

Unsafe vs. can be saved: controversy erupts over 135-year-old church

Hunting for honey in northern Vietnam upland forest

70-year-old teacher fashions electric car from junk

 
go to top