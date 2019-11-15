91-year-old man has grown his hair for over 70 years This 91-year-old man has grown his hair for over 70 years (edited, hạnh đã xem)

Nguyen Van Chien, a Tien Giang Province resident, has not cut his hair for 70 years, and it is five meters long now.