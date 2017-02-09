VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag weird
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Forklift wedding causes internet splash in Vietnam

A groom in the central province of Nghe An hired a forklift to wheel his wife home.

Vietnamese have one thing in common with Timon & Pumbaa

Ever heard of gourmet bugs?
 
go to top