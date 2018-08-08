Most coveted phone number sells for $1 million in Vietnam

Manh Tai, the seller, said that the SIM card with phone number 0909999999 was bought by Thai Minh Phuong, a famous dealer in special SIM card numbers.

Tai had bought it from a real estate businessman in the northern province of Ninh Binh in 2016.

“I have been searching for this super SIM for so long, so I was determined to get it. However, as Phuong repeatedly asked me to sell the SIM and showed a strong passion for it, I decided to transfer it to him after three days of continuous negotiations," said Tai.

The sale took place on August 6, and the transaction was completed at a phone store in Ho Chi Minh City.

Phuong, now the owner of the super SIM, said that it had previously been owned by five others, all well-known businessmen in Vietnam.

"I will use this number as a hotline for my own brand and will only be willing to pass it to someone who has a passion for SIM numbers and is determined to find them like I did," said Phuong. He said the SIM card with a row of seven “9s” carried the meaning of prosperity and represented eternity.

Thai Minh Phuong is a well known name in the SIM card number business. Earlier, he’d bought the SIM number 0989999999 from another businessman and successfully conducted many deals for special SIM numbers in the market.

In Vietnamese culture, nine is widely regarded as a very lucky number.