forklift-wedding-causes-internet-splash-in-vietnam

A photo of newlyweds riding high on a forklift went viral in Vietnam, drawing jeers from across the internet.

Image of the wedding couple on the forklift truck yesterday.

The wedding occurred in Dong Lai Hamlet, Phu Thanh Commune, Nghe An, according to Commune Chairman Pham Minh Chuan.

Chuan said the groom rented the forklift expressly to take his new bride home to his parents.

“The couple’s homes are only 500 meters apart so it was a very brief trip” said the commune chairman.

Luu Duc Luc, a neighbor of the happy couple, claimed his nephew drove the 2.5-ton truck, which he had used in much the same way to celebrate his grandmother's 100th birthday.

“During my grandmother’s celebration, the truck only lifted her about two meters off the ground; we used a seatbelt just in case," Luc said. "I think they went up over three meters yesterday."

After deeming forklift celebrations “inappropriate and potentially dangerous,” the chairman of Phu Thanh took to the commune loudspeakers to warn residents to abandon the practice.

Related news:

> Wedding in the air for Hanoi couple

> How to survive a Vietnamese wedding

> Wedding photos take you back to 1960s Hanoi