Wedding photos take you back to 1960s Hanoi

The album “Past and Present” features bride Hoang Thuy Linh, 22, and groom Hoang Van Trung, 26.

The couple received enthusiastic support from Trung's parents after suggesting the idea of imitating their 28-year-ago wedding photos. "They were so excited to dig out the old photos for us to use as a reference," Linh said.

It took the whole crew a week to plan and find a suitable set and costumes.

Photo by Le Cao Hai