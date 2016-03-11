The most read Vietnamese newspaper
The driver taking the rap for Vietnam’s toll station protest
In this conflict, someone must be to blame, and if it's not the officials who approved the station then it must be the drivers.
Lingering protest against controversial station exacts heavy toll on Vietnam highway
Traffic chaos has besieged National Highway 1 in Tien Giang Province as drivers try to disrupt services at the ...
Disgruntled drivers jam up newly reopened toll station again in southern Vietnam
Police were forced to detain two disobeying protesters, and cars were eventually allowed to pass through for free twice as chaos ensued.
November 30, 2017 | 10:51 pm GMT+7
From river markets to tropical orchards: Take a taste of Vietnam's Tien Giang
The Mekong province is around an hour away from Saigon, and has everything to provide the perfect getaway.
August 19, 2017 | 05:59 pm GMT+7
Disgruntled drivers force new toll station to close on Vietnam highway
Staff abandoned the station after more than 50 drivers tried to pay using stacks of small change, causing a massive tailback.
August 14, 2017 | 10:41 am GMT+7
Vietnamese cop accused of drunk driving in fatal car crash
One man died after the officer allegedly slammed his car into two motorbikes.
August 08, 2016 | 07:08 pm GMT+7
Four unmissable places to visit in Tien Giang
Tien Giang province in southern Vietnam is often referred to as the rice bowl of the Mekong Delta and is also the country’s largest fruit producing area.
March 10, 2016 | 03:25 pm GMT+7
