Where you can swim into different horizons

Topas Ecolodge 2, Sa Pa

This new pool opened in May as part of what is claimed to be an eco-friendly resort in the northern mountainous town of Sa Pa. Situated atop a hill, the pool allows eye level contact with the Hoang Lien Son moutain range and stunning terraced fields. To add luxury to this beauty, the pool has a power-saving heating system that provides the warmth you need in chilly conditions.

Located just 15 km from downtown Sa Pa, the Topas Ecolodge has been named a top eco-friendly resort by the National Geographic. Prices at the resort start at VND6 million ($259) a night.

Ba Khan Village Resort, Hoa Binh

Opened in July 2019, this pool is in a resort located in Ba Khan Town in another northern mountainous province, Hoa Binh. The infinity pool allows you to be part of the emerald valley and Da River. The best time to be at the pool is early morning when the sun rises up from behind the mountains.

The resort, which has an area of four hectares, blends modern design with natural features. Ba Khan Village is a good place to go on bike tours, trekking and kayaking. Prices start at VND1.5 million ($65) a night.

Pu Luong Retreat, Thanh Hoa

This infinity pool is in a resort in Dong Village, Ba Thuoc District, the central province of Thanh Hoa. From here, you can float over the misty Pu Luong Valley with its lush green rice fields, traditional villages and rugged hills.

The resort consists of nine bungalows and a large stilt house with 16 beds. Room prices start at VND400,000 ($17) a night. Guests can also use services like bamboo raft tours, kayaking and outdoor camping.

Mai Chau HideAway, Hoa Binh

This stunningly located pool is part of a resort in the heart of Hoa Binh Lake in Hoa Binh Province, surrounded by forests and mountains. The vastness allows guests to be part of an awesome experience.

The resort is built in a rustic style with five stilt houses bearing the culture of ethnic minorities such as Thai, Muong, Dao and H'Mong. Several other services including yoga sessions, kayaking and cooking lessons are offered at this resort. Accommodation costs here begin from VND1.6 million ($69) per night.