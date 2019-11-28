VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Hoa Binh hydropower dam, a noteworthy destination for tourists.
 
 

Celebrating Vietnam's iconic construction of 20th century

Celebrating Vietnam's iconic construction of 20th century

By Tran Huan, Hoang Huy   November 28, 2019 | 08:15 am GMT+7
25 years ago, Hoa Binh hydropower plant was inaugurated as one of the biggest hydroelectric plants in Southeast Asia. Now it's a major power producer in the country and a popular tourism destination.

Tags:

Vietnaminh Hoa Binh Hydropower dam destination
 
View more

Jubilant fans head for Philippines to cheer Vietnam team

Fans storm streets as Vietnam advances to SEA Games men's football final

Quang Ngai locals worry loss as seawater turns black

A trekking adventure leads to a ‘hidden’ lake in southern Vietnam

 
go to top