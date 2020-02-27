Hunting for clouds in Vietnam's remote northern highlands

Thick white clouds have become a hallmark of Sa Pa, a cool resort town in Lao Cai Province, which is at its mystical best from January to March.

Photography enthusiasts Bui Xuan Viet of Dong Nai Province and Tran Minh Dung and Ao Kim Ngoc of Ho Chi Minh City made a long trip to Sa Pa to take photos before and after the Lunar New Year holiday (January 23-29).

Sa Pa, situated around 300 kilometers (186 miles) from Hanoi, has grown in popularity as a highlands tourism destination where one can walk around at leisure or go on strenuous mountain treks.

It is home to the famous Saturday night "love market", a colorful exhibition of local ethnic minority culture. A gothic stone church in the center of the town built by French missionaries, Mount Fansipan and terraced rice fields are sights that draw thousands of visitors year after year.