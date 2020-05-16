Most Vietnamese preparing for post Covid-19 travel

An aerial shot captures the beauty of a beach in Quy Nhon Town, south central Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Trung Pham.

Of these, 54.1 percent planned to visit popular tourist destinations this summer while 31.9 percent said they would travel at a different time this year and 14.1 percent said have no plans to do so this year.

They survey on post Covid-19 travel trends, carried out by VnExpress, polled 1,700 Vietnamese respondents.

Nearly 50 percent of the respondents said they intend to make short trips of two to three days while 37.6 percent planned longer trips of four days to a week. Just 2.4 percent favored a one-day trip while 10.7 percent were looking at trips of more than a week.

The survey found 60.5 percent of the respondents wanting to travel with their family, 29.1 percent with friends and 4.4 percent with their colleagues. Six percent preferred to travel alone.

A dominant 67.2 percent said they would like to travel to coastal areas while 35.6 percent said they would choose popular tourist destinations. Resorts in mountainous areas found favor with 30.8 percent; 25 percent said eco-tourism sites; and 16 percent wanted to spend their vacation in major cities. Only 13.5 percent wished to travel at tourist attractions near homes.

Nearly 80 percent of respondents said safety from the Covid-19 pandemic would be a leading decision making factor in choosing a holiday destination.

Over 50 percent said they wanted to travel by plane, 20 percent planned to use their personal cars and 18 percent would hire cars. Just 2.2 percent were considering trains.

Vietnamese carriers have resumed domestic flights, while international flights remain suspended.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a Friday meeting that Vietnam will continue to close its doors to commercial flights and foreign tourists to curb the spread of Covid-19 and remain focused on preventing all transmission sources from abroad.

The survey also found 44.1 percent of respondents planning to book hotel rooms and tours through online platforms while 29.3 percent planned to contact tour operators directly.

Vietnam has eased its social distancing restrictions since April 23 and its popular tourist destinations have reopened after a prolonged shutdown. The government has also allowed "non-essential" services except karaoke parlors and discos to resume operation.

Mui Ne beach, a tourist attraction in Phan Thiet Town, south central Vietnam. Photo by Shutterstock/Hoang Ky.

All Vietnamese carriers have announced plans to further increase the frequency of domestic routes starting next month.

Saturday morning marked the 30th day that Vietnam has gone without recording any Covid-19 infection caused by community transmission. No deaths have been reported so far.

The Health Ministry confirmed one new coronavirus patient Saturday morning, raising the number of active cases to 54. The woman flew from Russia to Vietnam and was quarantined on arrival.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected 213 countries and territories, claiming over 308,100 lives.