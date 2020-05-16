Another Russia returnee tests Covid-19 positive

A medical staff works on samples taken for novel coronavirus testing at a laboratory at the Preventive Health Center of Nghe An Province in north central Vietnam, April 17, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Hai.

The new patient is a 62-year-old Vietnamese woman from Thieu Hoa District in the north-central province of Thanh Hoa.

She flew from Russia to Vietnam on Vietnam Airlines flight VN0062, seat 53B, that landed Wednesday in the northern province of Quang Ninh. She was quarantined on arrival at a facility in Chi Linh Town, Hai Duong Province.

Her samples were taken the same day for testing and she was confirmed positive Friday. She is now undergoing treatment at the Hai Duong Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

24 passengers on the same flight with her, all Vietnamese citizens who were repatriated under a government program to bring home Vietnamese people living and working abroad, were confirmed positive Friday morning. A Vietnamese returnee from the UAE was confirmed positive in the evening.

The latest case brings the nation’s total count to 314, of whom 260 have recovered.

Saturday morning marks day 30 that Vietnam has gone without recording any Covid-19 case caused by community transmission.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a government meeting Friday that all forces in the nation have to continue making efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19, be ready to act if it is detected in the community and remain focused on preventing all transmission sources from abroad.

For now, Vietnam will continue to close its doors to commercial flights and foreign tourists, he said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected 213 countries and territories, with more than 308,100 deaths reported.