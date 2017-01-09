VnExpress International
Winter cold brings frost to mountains in northern Vietnam

By Hoang Phuong   January 9, 2017 | 02:20 pm GMT+7
Thin ice on Mount Fansipan on Sunday. Photo by VnExpress/Minh Hai

Occasional frost and snow in Vietnam often amazed both locals and foreigners.

Mountains in Vietnam’s northern highlands, including the country’s highest peak Fansipan, were covered in frost on Sunday as late-winter temperatures dropped below zero.

A layer of ice measuring one centimeter thick could be seen on top of the 3,143-meter Fansipan, the highest in Indochina and nine kilometers from the tourist town Sa Pa.

It was around 8 degrees on Sunday morning in Sa Pa.

Tourists taking Fansipan cable car on Sunday found another attraction: frost. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Oanh

A woman working at the Fansipan cable car said many tourists were excited to see the ice and frost.

Snow occasionally appears in Sa Pa and other places in the northern highlands, drawing a lot of curious foreign and local tourists every time.

There was also snow on Fansipan this time last year.

