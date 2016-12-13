Saigon wraps up as 'cold' weather descends

A tropical depression in the East Sea has reached Saigon and lowered the city’s temperature to 25 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning. Over the next few days, the temperature is forecast to fall to 22-24 degrees Celsius, with heavy downpours expected at the weekend.

The chilly weather has forced both adults and children to wrap up warm.

On Tuesday morning, chilly weather and light rain descended on Saigon.

Winter coats could be seen on every corner of the tropical city.

Students wrapped up in coats, hats and masks to avoid catching a cold.

Two children in winter clothes on Ut Tich Street.

On Cong Hoa Street, a mother wraps her little girl in a woolen scarf.

“I heard that the weather will be getting colder so I’ve prepared enough warm clothes for my children,” said the woman in the picture.

“Saigon is colder and windier so I had to bring two jackets for my grandchildren.”

A father said that the weather will be cold and rainy all day so his daughter is fully prepared with a mask and a jacket.

At the entrance of Tran Quoc Tuan Primary School, a boy says goodbye to his father before going into class.

A helmet vendor huddles up in his jacket on Cong Hoa Street.

On Hoang Sa Street, a motorbike taxi driver reads a newspaper while waiting for his clients.

Photos by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen and Quynh Tran

Related news:

> Downfall: Death of a Saigon landmark, in the era of glass and concrete

> Saigon told to brace for heavy rains, tidal flooding again this week