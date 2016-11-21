Cold spell to hit northern Vietnam on Wednesday

The temperature in Hanoi is forecast to plunge to between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius. Photo by VnExpress

A cold spell is expected to hit northern Vietnam in the next two days with temperatures in mountainous areas as low as 8-11 degrees Celsius.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said the cold spell will bring drizzle and last for three or four days.

Temperatures in Hanoi are set to plunge to between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius.

The cold spell will replace the sunny, mild weather the northern region is currently enjoying, said the center. Low temperatures are expected in Tam Dao (Phu Tho Province), Sapa (Lao Cai Province), Dong Van (Ha Giang Province) and Mau Son Mountain (Lang Son Province).

The cold front is also expected to stretch down to most areas along the central coast, with temperatures falling to 16-18 degrees Celsius.

Northern Vietnam is likely to face more cold snaps in the final week of November, which could trigger strong winds and rough seas in the Tonkin Gulf and off central and northern provinces.

