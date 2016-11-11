Hanoians huddle up as first cold spell of winter descends

The first cold spell of winter has surrounded northern Vietnam this week, including the capital Hanoi. Temperatures in the city are hovering at around 18-20 degrees Celsius by day and 15-17 degrees Celsius by night.

While small traders are making the most of the opportunities the inclement weather offers, homeless people are huddled under their blankets on Hanoi’s sidewalks.

Rural migrants flock to streetside clothes markets to to search for cheap coats, costing around VND120,000 ($5.4).

Blankets and carpets can also be found on the streets.

“The colder the weather becomes, the more roasted sweetcorn and sweet potatoes I sell,” said Tam, a street vendor. She added that she can earn about VND500,000 ($22.5) working just four hours a night.

Foreign visitors pick up warm coats on Ma May Street.

Fruit traders at Long Bien wholesale market wrapped up in their jackets. The cold weather has driven customers away.

Hanoians are using small fires to fend off the cold.

A homeless man sleeping on the sidewalk of Trang Thi Street.

An elderly woman huddles in front of a store at 2 a.m.

Yen Phu bus station has become a shelter for homeless people.

An elderly woman sleeps in temporary tent.

The National Meteorological Forecasting Agency predicts that temperatures in Hanoi will will rise to over 22 degrees Celsius on Friday, and then jump to 30 degrees Celsius over the weekend.

Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

