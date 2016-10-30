hanoi-welcomes-first-breeze-of-winter

Light rain started falling in Hanoi on Saturday, with temperatures falling to 20-21 degrees Celsius at night. This morning, the cold breeze drifted across the capital, forcing travelers to wrap up in their winter coats.

In some mountainous provinces, the temperate hit a low of 15 degrees Celsius.

The National Hydro-Meteorological Center has forecast that from November 1, a stronger cold spell will envelop northern Vietnam, with the temperature hovering around 18-20 degrees Celsius and even as low as 13C in mountainous areas.

Below are some pictures of Hanoians experiencing the first day of winter.

Photos by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

