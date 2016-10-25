VnExpress International
Northern Vietnam braces for cold snap

By Pham Huong   October 25, 2016 | 05:08 pm GMT+7

Cold air and drizzle can be expected this weekend.

Vietnam’s northern provinces will be hit by a strong cold front with chances of rain towards the end of the week, according to the National Hydro‑Meteorological Service.

The cold front is forecast to arrive late on October 29 and cause temperatures to drop dramatically for three days.

Temperatures in Hanoi are expected to fall to around 21-22 degrees Celsius at night and 26-28oC during the day. In some mountainous areas, nighttime temperatures could fall below 20 degrees Celsius.

In late August, a mild cold front hit northern Vietnam bringing with it rain that helped to cool the region. This was followed by another in early October.

