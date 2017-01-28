VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

When Hanoi turns into a sleepy town

By Giang Huy   January 28, 2017 | 01:11 pm GMT+7

Streets across the city are given a rare break on the morning of the Lunar New Year's Day, without the familiar traffic jams and crowds.

when-hanoi-turns-into-a-sleepy-town

Hanoi was unusually quiet on Saturday morning.
when-hanoi-turns-into-a-sleepy-town-1

This corner, always crowded most of the year, looked very different.
when-hanoi-turns-into-a-sleepy-town-2

Young people got up early to get a nice shot with the peaceful city as the backdrop.
when-hanoi-turns-into-a-sleepy-town-3

The oft-congested Tran Quang Khai Street became a perfect place for a leisure walk.
when-hanoi-turns-into-a-sleepy-town-4

Thanh Ha, a shopping alley, was also peaceful and clean.
when-hanoi-turns-into-a-sleepy-town-5

Hang Giay Street no longer had the image of a nightlife hotspot.
when-hanoi-turns-into-a-sleepy-town-6

Trees seemed greener....
when-hanoi-turns-into-a-sleepy-town-7

... and alleys wider.
when-hanoi-turns-into-a-sleepy-town-8

Time for a pose?

Related news:

The lost flavors of Tet

Tet in Ho Chi Minh City is oh so quiet

Tags: peaceful Hanoi first day of Tet Lunar new year
 
Read more
Why eating out during Tet is not a good idea

Why eating out during Tet is not a good idea

'Kitchen Gods' satire show touches on Vietnam's toxic spill, nepotism

'Kitchen Gods' satire show touches on Vietnam's toxic spill, nepotism

4 astronomical events you don't want to miss this year

4 astronomical events you don't want to miss this year

The Vietnamese manicure revolution

The Vietnamese manicure revolution

For some in Saigon, Tet is just another day

For some in Saigon, Tet is just another day

The lost flavors of Tet

The lost flavors of Tet

Laser-carved melons lead Vietnam's fancy fruit fetish

Laser-carved melons lead Vietnam's fancy fruit fetish

Tet in Ho Chi Minh City is oh so quiet

Tet in Ho Chi Minh City is oh so quiet

 
go to top