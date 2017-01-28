when-hanoi-turns-into-a-sleepy-town

|
Hanoi was unusually quiet on Saturday morning.
This corner, always crowded most of the year, looked very different.
Young people got up early to get a nice shot with the peaceful city as the backdrop.
The oft-congested Tran Quang Khai Street became a perfect place for a leisure walk.
Thanh Ha, a shopping alley, was also peaceful and clean.
Hang Giay Street no longer had the image of a nightlife hotspot.
Trees seemed greener....
... and alleys wider.
Time for a pose?
