vietnamese-visionary-awarded-asian-architecture-award

Hoang Thuc Hao, a lecturer at Hanoi’s University of Civil Engineering, has been named the winner of the SIA-Getz Architecture Prize.

The awards, which are held every two years, aim to honor architects who have made significant contributions to the progress of architecture in Asia.

Thanks to a chain of projects designed for ethnic communities, the Vietnamese architect surpassed 16 other nominees to take home the $20,000 prize.

“Hoang Thuc Hao's architecture goes beyond just building sustainability," the jury said in a statement. "He also addresses cultural sustainability in his works, an aspect often neglected in developing economies.”

Hao was also given the title of “Architect of the Year” at the Ashui Awards 2015, Vietnam’s annual awards to honor outstanding architects and projects.

Below are some projects designed by Hao.

A Community center for Dao ethnic people in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.

The house is inspired by the traditional red scarves worn by Dao women, and made from environmentally-friendly materials like stone, adobe bricks and recycled timber

Lung Luong Primary School for poor children in the northern province of Thai Nguyen.

The colorful school was constructed to replace the creaky old school, encouraging local children to attend class regularly.

The National Happiness Center the architect designed for Buhtan’s government.

The design harmonizes with its surrounding materials: soil – stone – wood; between indoor and outdoor spaces; between technology and traditional vernacular experiences.

Photo courtesy of Vu Xuan Son and 1+1>2

