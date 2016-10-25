vietnamese-bamboo-house-wins-american-architecture-award

A house built from bamboo and palm leaves and without a single nail in the northern province of Hoa Binh won an award at the American Architecture Prize this month.

The house won a silver prize, behind gold and platinum, in the cultural architecture category at the annual awards, which are one of the most respected in the industry. The piece also won an award at the American Bamboo Society Arts and Crafts Competition in September.

Students and architects from Hanoi built the house for exhibition purposes. The design team said the main idea was to highlight the value of bamboo and create an easy and cheap way for everyone to build a house.

Students and architects from Hanoi spent three months building the house with the help of local men in the grounds of a Muong minority museum situated 80 kilometers from Hanoi.

The construction cost just over VND40 million ($1,800), and most of that was used to pay the workers.

The 350-square-meter complex is made from natural materials: bamboo, rocks and palm leaves.

The house is supported with bamboo ladders. A transparent plastic rooftop allows a lot of sunlight into the house.

Palm leaves were carefully selected and woven tightly from the rooftop downward.

Small bamboo dowels connect the big poles together.

There is a lot of space for exhibitions.

Some items on display were recovered from the fire that burned down the last communal house of the Muong ethnic group in Vietnam in 2013.

The house blends in perfectly with the surrounding nature.

Photos by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

