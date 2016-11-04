Vietnamese prodigy wins int'l violin contest

Violist Tran Le Quang Tien. Photo from the Vietnam News Agency

A Vietnamese teenager, who began to take violin lessons only four years ago, has claimed the top prize at the sixth International Violin Competition in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Tran Le Quang Tien, 14, impressed all 11 members of the jury with his performances in the under-17 Junior category of the competition, which took place from October 26 to 31.

The competition attracted 40 international contestants who performed masterpieces by Bach, Brahms, Paganini, Shostakovich and Tchaikovsky. The Grand Prix prize in Junior category was worth $10,000.

Tien has been studying with renowned violinist Bui Cong Duy at the Vietnam National Academy of Music.

The young artist started violin lessons at 10. After two years, Duy said the boy could play as well as graduate students at the music academy.

He also won the top prize at the Mozart Violin Competition in Thailand two years ago.

