VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Vietnamese prodigy wins int'l violin contest

By Dam Tuan   November 4, 2016 | 04:58 pm GMT+7

Tran Le Quang Tien, 14, beats out other young artists at the International Violin Competition in Kazakhstan.

vietnamese-prodigy-wins-intl-violin-contest-tri

Violist Tran Le Quang Tien. Photo from the Vietnam News Agency

A Vietnamese teenager, who began to take violin lessons only four years ago, has claimed the top prize at the sixth International Violin Competition in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Tran Le Quang Tien, 14, impressed all 11 members of the jury with his performances in the under-17 Junior category of the competition, which took place from October 26 to 31.

The competition attracted 40 international contestants who performed masterpieces by Bach, Brahms, Paganini, Shostakovich and Tchaikovsky. The Grand Prix prize in Junior category was worth $10,000.

Tien has been studying with renowned violinist Bui Cong Duy at the Vietnam National Academy of Music.

The young artist started violin lessons at 10. After two years, Duy said the boy could play as well as graduate students at the music academy.

He also won the top prize at the Mozart Violin Competition in Thailand two years ago.

Related news:

> Startup Competition for Female Founders Kicked Off in Vietnam by Israeli Embassy

> Vietnamese students strike gold at international chemistry contest

> Vietnamese whizz-kid wins international math contest

Tags: Tran Le Quang Tien Vietnam National Academy of Music International Violin Competition Doan Thi Xuan Hien Bui Cong Duy String Instruments Department Eduard Kollert Zakhar Bron
 
Read more
Saigon's aging sign painter

Saigon's aging sign painter

Tourism boom threatens Vietnam's 'Tonkinese Alps'

Tourism boom threatens Vietnam's 'Tonkinese Alps'

Upon misty hillsides, the bucolic beauty of Vietnamese villages

Upon misty hillsides, the bucolic beauty of Vietnamese villages

'Charm the senses': Vietnam launches new national tourism website

'Charm the senses': Vietnam launches new national tourism website

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Multiple dam discharges soak Vietnam's ancient town

Multiple dam discharges soak Vietnam's ancient town

Saigon to close iconic Chinatown market for $4.6 million renovation

Saigon to close iconic Chinatown market for $4.6 million renovation

Fly high with your family at Diamond Island- Kite festival this weekend

Fly high with your family at Diamond Island- Kite festival this weekend

 
go to top