Startup Competition for Female Founders Kicked Off in Vietnam by Israeli Embassy : Embassy of Israel in Vietnam

The Embassy of Israel in Vietnam in collaboration with Ministry of Science and Technology of Vietnam and Business Studies and Assistance Center (BSA) organizes a startup competition to find out a winner for Start Tel Aviv 2016.

Startups from 30 different countries will compete for the opportunity of a 5-day intense startup experience in Tel Aviv to learn from the ecosystem in the city.

This is the fifth time the annual competition taking place, and the second time Vietnam being invited to join.

This year, however, the contest has a slightly different requirement when it is open only to female candidates, as an effort to enhance the role of women in the society and particularly in the start-up community.

Applicants must also be 25 to 35 years old whose startup firm is tech based and still in the seed stage. The team must be able to provide a prototype to present in the competition. The deadline to submit applications is May 25th 2016.

The winners selected from 30 countries around the world will be participating in a 5-day study tour in Tel Aviv, including the chance to join the DLD Tel Aviv Innovation Festival, where they can meet the most prominent companies, techies, startups, designers, artists, scientists, investors, and cultural drivers from Israel and abroad.

More specific information of Start Tel Aviv 2016 can be found at the website of Israeli Embassy in Vietnam.[1]

With its thriving tech scene, Vietnam is aiming to become the next Silicon Valley [2]. One of the efforts includes strengthening entrepreneur-focused relationships with global startup giants such as the United States and Israel. The former country recently has announced its contest called Ambassador’s Entrepreneurship Challenge [3], which fully funds regional winners to attend the Global Innovation through Science and Technology (GIST) Startup Camps in Vietnam, and offers three winners of the national competition seed funding to move their ventures forward.

