VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese students strike gold at international chemistry contest

By Lan Ha   August 2, 2016 | 12:00 pm GMT+7

Vietnam ranked sixth at this year’s contest.

Three Vietnamese students have won medals at the 2016 International Chemistry Olympiad, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

Gold medals were awarded to Dinh Quang Hieu from Hanoi and Nguyen Khanh Duy from the central province of Thanh Hoa.

Nguyen Thanh Trung from the northern province of Nam Dinh won a silver medal.

vietnamese-students-strike-gold-at-international-chemistry-contest

Vietnamese students at the 2016  International Chemistry Olympiad

The International Chemistry Olympiad is an annual academic competition for high school students. This year, the contest was held in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, and attracted 280 participants from 75 countries and territories.

China won the overall competition with four gold medals, followed by Russia, Romania, South Korea and Taiwan with three gold medals. Vietnam, together with Thailand, Singapore, India and Iran, took home two golds.

In July Vietnam ranked 11th out of 109 countries that took part in the 2016 International Mathematical Olympiad.

Related news:

Vietnamese whizz-kid wins international math contest

Tags: chemistry contest Vietnamese students gold medal
 
Read more
Suspect sewage pipes to blame for Da Nang fish genocide?

Suspect sewage pipes to blame for Da Nang fish genocide?

Vietnam on verge of lowest minimum-wage bump in a decade

Vietnam on verge of lowest minimum-wage bump in a decade

Vietnam Airlines under cyber-attack since 2014: security group

Vietnam Airlines under cyber-attack since 2014: security group

Facebook post helps Vietnamese police track down monkey murderer

Facebook post helps Vietnamese police track down monkey murderer

Chinese police seize nearly 400 baby Siamese crocodiles likely trafficked from Vietnam

Chinese police seize nearly 400 baby Siamese crocodiles likely trafficked from Vietnam

Thai coast guard arrests 20 Vietnamese fishermen

Thai coast guard arrests 20 Vietnamese fishermen

Court overrules Hanoi’s decision to drop charges in water pipeline scandal

Court overrules Hanoi’s decision to drop charges in water pipeline scandal

Fake sanitary napkins pose disease-threat to Vietnamese women

Fake sanitary napkins pose disease-threat to Vietnamese women

 
go to top