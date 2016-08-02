vietnamese-students-strike-gold-at-international-chemistry-contest

Three Vietnamese students have won medals at the 2016 International Chemistry Olympiad, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

Gold medals were awarded to Dinh Quang Hieu from Hanoi and Nguyen Khanh Duy from the central province of Thanh Hoa.

Nguyen Thanh Trung from the northern province of Nam Dinh won a silver medal.

Vietnamese students at the 2016 International Chemistry Olympiad

The International Chemistry Olympiad is an annual academic competition for high school students. This year, the contest was held in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, and attracted 280 participants from 75 countries and territories.

China won the overall competition with four gold medals, followed by Russia, Romania, South Korea and Taiwan with three gold medals. Vietnam, together with Thailand, Singapore, India and Iran, took home two golds.

In July Vietnam ranked 11th out of 109 countries that took part in the 2016 International Mathematical Olympiad.

