VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Vietnam's ao dai gets century-long documentary

By VnExpress   December 4, 2016 | 02:28 pm GMT+7

A new two-minute video documents the evolution of Vietnam's national dress.

A global video trend exploring "100-years of fashion" has finally hit Vietnam. 

Vu Tuong Vi, a Vietnamese stylist spent a good deal of time researching the history of the feminine tunic before crafting a video detailing the outfit's evolution between 1910 and 2010.

The two-minute documentary begins with the traditional ao tu than (4-part dress) worn widely at the start of the 20th century to the bateau collar ao dai popularized in 1960s and 1970s by Madame Nhu (the de facto First Lady of the U.S.-backed Saigon government).

The video also chronicles shifts in hair and makeup, reminding viewers that blackened teeth were once en vogue. Accessories have likewise moved from ‘crow's beak kerchiefs’ to a pearl necklaces.

Bring back the old days:

> Retro throwback in the 'waspy waist' ao dai

> Vietnam’s ‘ao dai’: a hit with French photographer

Tags: ao dai Vietnam
 
Read more
Falling in love with Taipei: the ultimate Southeast Asian expat escape

Falling in love with Taipei: the ultimate Southeast Asian expat escape

How to see the best of Vietnam in two weeks

How to see the best of Vietnam in two weeks

Sunflower garden shines for Saigon's camera hams

Sunflower garden shines for Saigon's camera hams

Saigon's copper scavengers

Saigon's copper scavengers

Child piano prodigy to play Vietnam this month

Child piano prodigy to play Vietnam this month

Derided at home, Vietnam contestant’s dress wins best costume at int’l beauty pageant

Derided at home, Vietnam contestant’s dress wins best costume at int’l beauty pageant

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

Kickin' it old school: Vietnam's ancient foot badminton

Kickin' it old school: Vietnam's ancient foot badminton

 
go to top