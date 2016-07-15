VnExpress International
Retro throwback in the 'waspy waist' ao dai

By Nhung Nguyen   July 15, 2016 | 08:13 am GMT+7
The traditional dress has become an icon over the centuries, and girls sure could rock it back in the 60s.

The ao dai with the waspy waist (ao dai chit eo) was popular in the south of Vietnam in the 60s and 70s. It challenged the traditional notion of ao dai by highlighting the curves of a woman’s body, especially around the waist and chest.

It was worn as a daily outfit in Saigon; at school, on a date or even in beauty pageants.

The waspy ao dai was paired best with the trendy short wavy hairstyle that was in vogue at the time, or sometimes simply with long natural hair.

Photo courtesy of Sai Gon Vi Vu

In the 60s and 70s, 'ao dai chit eo' could be easily spotted on the streets of Saigon
A daily outfit. 
White ao dai were the school uniform for girls in high school.
Synthetic fabric or silk were the most popular.
The waspy ao dai went best with the trendy short wavy hairstyle,...
...or sometimes simply with natural long hair.
Female students in the waspy waist ao dai.
The dress created an elegant yet modern look.
A bold color could brighten the whole street.
