Duong Van Ngo, 86, is the last public letter-writer at the Saigon Central Post Office. He is also known as 'the man of love letters,' writing in English and French for Vietnamese customers. Mr. Ngo is the main character of a short documentary series by ‘Saigon Vi Vu’, entitled 'Saigon’s Gentlemen'. Courtesy of Sai Gon Vi Vu