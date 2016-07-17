Vietnam’s ‘ao dai’: a hit with French photographer

The 'ao dai', Vietnam's traditional dress, has long been revered for the graceful way it accentuates Vietnamese women's bodies and their image in the eyes of beholders.
|
"The world's most beautiful woman" - the senior that earned Rehahn his reputation in Vietnam. Now he seems to focus more on the youth.
|
Known mostly as a portraitist with all his photos stopping above the waist, the photographer has recently been charmed by Vietnamese girls in ‘ao dai’.
|
The figures in these picture were shot faceless to symbolize the shyness of Vietnamese women, according to the author.
Photos by Rehahn