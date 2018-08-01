VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

Vietnam notches up another solo travel kudo

By Nguyen Quy   August 1, 2018 | 04:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam notches up another solo travel kudo
A tourist sits on a cliff on top of Pha Luong Mountain in Son La Province in northern Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Meo Gia

U.S. News lists Vietnam as one of 30 best solo travel destinations alongside neighbors Singapore and Thailand.

The increasing popularity of solo travel has trained the spotlight on safe destinations. The U.S. News newspaper recommends a solo vacation in Vietnam, which it describes as “a safe destination with friendly locals and outstanding cuisine.”

It’s best to drop into local restaurants and try signature dishes that have made Vietnamese cuisine famous, like pho - rice noodles soup with beef or chicken, bun cha - grilled pork with rice vermicelli, and fried spring roll nem.

The paper also lists Saigon and Hanoi, the country’s two largest cities, among its best attractions.

Beaver Creek in the U.S. topped the solo travel list, followed by Grand Cayman in the U.K and Paris in France. Singapore and Thailand are the other two Southeast Asian destinations in the list.

Earlier this year, TripAdvisor readers ranked Vietnam as one of the 10 best places to go in the world.

The ancient town of Hoi An last June was named among the 10 safest and most exciting places on this earth for solo travelers compiled by travel editors at Momondo, a U.K. based travel site.

Last year, the U.K. lifestyle site Good Housekeeping listed Ho Chi Minh City as one of the 10 friendliest places on earth for solo trips , based on solo bookings data from Airbnb, an accommodation service that allows people to list their homes and hotels for holiday rentals.

See how beautiful Vietnam is in drone video
 
 

Vietnam notches up another solo travel kudo

Related News:

Destinations

Laid back, diligent Mekong Delta

Laid back, diligent Mekong Delta

Three days to be enchanted by Vietnam's untouched island paradise

Three days to be enchanted by Vietnam's untouched island paradise

When paddy fields cast a golden glow in northern Vietnam

When paddy fields cast a golden glow in northern Vietnam

See more
Tags: Vietnam solo travel US News Thailand Singapore travel alone solo trip
 
Read more
Think again! 8 misconceptions about a Son Doong cave tour

Think again! 8 misconceptions about a Son Doong cave tour

Chinese visits to Thailand to fall after deadly boating accident

Chinese visits to Thailand to fall after deadly boating accident

In the hands of the gods: Vietnam's Golden Bridge goes viral

In the hands of the gods: Vietnam's Golden Bridge goes viral

Spanish family books Ha Long Bay cruise on non-existent vessel

Spanish family books Ha Long Bay cruise on non-existent vessel

Three days to be enchanted by Vietnam's untouched island paradise

Three days to be enchanted by Vietnam's untouched island paradise

When paddy fields cast a golden glow in northern Vietnam

When paddy fields cast a golden glow in northern Vietnam

Hopping on and off a big red bus in Hanoi

Hopping on and off a big red bus in Hanoi

 
go to top