VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

Vietnam among top 10 destinations in the world: survey

By Nguyen Quy   June 5, 2018 | 09:34 am GMT+7
Vietnam among top 10 destinations in the world: survey
Tourists sail coracles at a mangrove forest in Hoi An in central Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran

TripAdvisor readers rank the nation high for authentic travel experiences.

Vietnam’s growing popularity as a travel destination has been confirmed by its ranking as one of the 10 best places to visit in the world.

The ranking, released by the world’s most popular travel guide and review website, TripAdvisor, last month, is based on readers’ reviews and ratings for various categories including accommodation, restaurants and travel experiences, gathered over 12 months.

Iceland tops the latest the list, followed by Greece, Mexico, Portugal and Morocco. Vietnam, which was named among world’s 20 fastest growing travel destinations in 2016, has overtaken its neighbor Thailand for the first time. Thailand came in 9th, three places behind Vietnam.

Foreign tourist arrivals to Vietnam in January-May skyrocketed 27.6 percent from a year ago to more than 6.71, according to the General Statistics Office.

Vietnam is loved by both local and foreign visitors for its natural beauty, cheap prices, vibrant nightlife and memorable travel experiences.

In April, TripAdvisor’s readers also voted An Bang Beach in the central ancient town Hoi An as one of the 25 most picturesque beaches in Asia, for the third year in a row.

Vietnam's travel experiences have received high recommendations from various global sites. In late 2016, the U.S. news site Business Insider named a cruise trip through Ha Long Bay among the must-do travel experiences in Asia.

Ho Chi Minh City was voted the PLACE to go for nightlife in Southeast Asia by Rough Guides, the respected U.K. travel magazine, in April.

The Telegraph also recommended Hanoi for an amazing food experience, while Ho Chi Minh City has cracked various lists of top destinations for solo and retiree travelers. Both cities were named by Price of Travel as one of the cheapest cities for backpackers.

Vietnam is striving to welcome 17-20 million foreign visitors and make $35 billion per year from tourism by 2020, contributing 10 percent to the country’s economy, compared to the current 7.5 percent.

See how beautiful Vietnam is in drone video
 
 

Vietnam among top 10 destinations in the world: survey

Related News:

Destinations

Vietnam notches up another solo travel kudo

Vietnam notches up another solo travel kudo

Laid back, diligent Mekong Delta

Laid back, diligent Mekong Delta

Three days to be enchanted by Vietnam's untouched island paradise

Three days to be enchanted by Vietnam's untouched island paradise

See more
Tags: Vietnam travel experience TripAdvisor Iceland Ha Long Bay Hanoi nightlife boat cruise
 
Read more
Da Nang a top summer draw for South Koreans

Da Nang a top summer draw for South Koreans

Cyclo driver fined for ripping off tourists in central Vietnam

Cyclo driver fined for ripping off tourists in central Vietnam

Vietnam carriers hike ticket prices

Vietnam carriers hike ticket prices

Swiss airline giant to launch new route to Vietnam

Swiss airline giant to launch new route to Vietnam

Flights to Vietnam's Con Dao Island rescheduled for military training

Flights to Vietnam's Con Dao Island rescheduled for military training

Top 5 lesser-known destinations along Vietnam’s central coast

Top 5 lesser-known destinations along Vietnam’s central coast

Watch paragliders spread wings above sun-kissed rice terraces in Vietnam

Watch paragliders spread wings above sun-kissed rice terraces in Vietnam

 
go to top