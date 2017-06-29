This is why Saigon cracks into the world's top 10 cities for solo travelers

Taking a solo trip to explore exotic parts of the world is becoming more popular among globetrotters, and Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City is a rising star on the list of places to visit.

New data from Airbnb, an accommodation service that allows people to list their homes and hotels for holiday rentals, show that the city is one of the friendliest destinations for solo travelers.

Solo bookings for HCMC surged 146 percent in 2016, second only to Cancun in Mexico, as reported by the U.K. lifestyle site Good Housekeeping.

The Vietnamese city is one of two Asian destinations to make the top 10, besides Busan in South Korea.

Mexico proved the most friendly country, with Playa Del Carmen and Mexico City also making the list.

The rest of the top 10 is made up of Cologne in Germany, Johannesburg in South Africa, Sao Paulo in Brazil, Auckland in New Zealand and Charlotte in North Carolina, U.S.

Ho Chi Minh City is the country's top tourist destination for foreigners. The megacity plans to add 1,000 rooms this year and expects tourist arrivals to climb 15 percent to six million for 2017, according to a report released last month by the JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group.

Price of Travel, a travel cost database, in April ranked HCMC the world’s third cheapest city, where backpackers only need $18.33 a day for meals, beer, a place to stay, public transport and an entrance fee to a top attraction.

The city still has certain problems such as traffic and street attacks, but it is proving to be a destination that has something for everyone.

Last month it was hailed by top U.S. lifestyle magazine Food and Wine as an ideal place for retiree travelers, thanks to the luxury facilities it has to offer.

Tourists also enjoy the contrast of a modern commercial center and historical sites such as the War Remnants Museum and the Independence Palace.

Its wartime Cu Chi Tunnels and the 130-year-old Central Post Office were recently named by TripAdvisor users among the top landmarks in Asia.