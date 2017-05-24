vietnam-named-among-best-places-for-retiree-travelers

Tourists sail along a stream to the Perfume Pagoda in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Chinh

There are places around the world we all want to visit when we are young, energetic, dumb and free.

But the most seasoned travelers will say the best time to see the world is when we have retired, with a lot of time and, more importantly, money.

Now one of the most respected lifestyle magazines, Food and Wine, has picked some of the best 11 trips for the retiree, including scenic rides in North America and a tour through the historic and picturesque Israel to a cruise in Vietnam.

“A river cruise offers adventure, luxury, convenience, and all the arrangements made for you,” it said, especially to first-time visitors.

A boat tour through Ha Long Bay, a world’s natural heritage with magnificent limestone rock formations rising from the sea, is definitely a must-try.

A woman sails a boat in Ha Long Bay. Photo by VnExpress

But Food and Wine said tourists should also experience Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. The country’s biggest cities are where visitors can see the rush of urbanization blending with colonial architecture and ancient temples.

The most popular river tour in Hanoi is possibly the one to the Perfume Pagoda, which is usually crowded with pilgrims during spring.

In Ho Chi Minh City, tourists can either enjoy dinner on a restaurant boat on the Saigon River or take a boat tour along the Nhieu Loc-Thi Nghe Canal.

The southern city has aimed to make good use of its river network by planning a river bus system to reduce traffic jams and a floating market similar to the famous ones in the Mekong Delta.