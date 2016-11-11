#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Hanoi is bursting with food, music and cultural festivals while Ho Chi Minh city keeps its wild parties on for a usual weekend.

See our full list of cool events in the What’s On section.

|| Concert: Matthias Goerne and Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra ||

Hanoi Opera House, 1 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi

8 p.m., Friday, November 11, 2016

Enjoy Schubert, Gustav Mahler and Toru Takemitsu symphonic work performed by Matthias Goerne with the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra at Hanoi's Opera House. Honna Tetsuji will conduct.

For tickets information, see our What’s on page.

|| 2016 Korea – Vietnam Food and Culture Festival ||

My Dinh Stadium, Hanoi

10 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday - Sunday, November 11 – 13, 2016

Three free days of food and cultural exchange at My Dinh Stadium will satisfy you with stalls of bun cha, nem and pho with gimbap, kimchi and tteokbokki freshly made by professional Vietnamese and Korean chefs. Get ready to rave with Kpop stars Laboum, UKISS and Hariwon, and Vpop stars Tien Tien and My Linh.

Test your luck with a lucky draw coupon available at the Information Table.

Free entrance

|| Belgian Week 2016 – Ft. Attar! of Eskimo Rec (BE) ||

Hanoi Rock City, 27/52 To Ngoc Van, Quang An, Tay Ho

9 p.m., Saturday, November 12, 2016

DJ Attari Live at HRC is opening Belgium Week, together with Cabaret Maxim and La Belle et La Bete’s this Saturday.

Entrance fee: VND100,000 ($4.4)

01 free Heverlee beer + Free Fries all night from Lutosa

|| Belgian Day 2016 ||

Ecopark, Van Giang, Hung Yen

11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sunday, November 13, 2016

In the framework of the “Belgium Week”, you are invited to “Be Belgium Day” on November 13, 2016 - a day full of Belgian “tastes” (fries, chocolate, beer…). Visitors will also be able to discover Belgium's culture, education possibilities & tourist appeal.

Tickets:

– Adult: VND150,000 ($6.7)

– Under 18: VND50,000 ($2.2)

|| Bohemian Street ||

Sao Mai Swimming Pool, 98 Quang An

9.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, November 12-13, 2016

Enjoy an art exhibition, shopping, tea talk at The Art of Tea Lounge, traditional Bohemian dance and making handicrafts.

Ticket: VND20,000 ($0.8) - including parking fee.

|| Piu Piu x Scientific Sound Saigon: Spikey TEE ||

Piu Piu, 97 Hai Ba Trung, Ben Nghe District

9 p.m., Friday, November 11, 2016

Don’t miss out on the chance to jam with Spikey Tee - an artist straight from the U.K. underground scene.

Free entrance before 10 p.m. - VND100,000 ($4.4) after.

|| Piu Piu: People's Party ||

Piu Piu, 97 Hai Ba Trung, Ben Nghe

9 p.m. - 3 a.m, Saturday, November 12, 2016

Piu Piu will make your feet shuffle, head bob and body grind with 1DAN (UK), CIS (US) and your DX regulars, STARCHILD (US) and MARAPHORIA (PHI).

Free entrance before 10 p.m. - VND50,000 ($2.2) after.

|| Party Animals at The Lighthouse ||

The Lighthouse 104 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street, Ho Chi Minh

9 p.m., Friday, November 11, 2016

Meet at The Lighthouse for a wild night of different sounds from your party hosts, The Badgers: Cheezy Gangztaz, BMAC, Starchild & Maraphoria

Entrance - VND50,000 ($2.20)